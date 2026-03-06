Amazon largely back up after outage hits thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

March 5 : Amazon's e-commerce website was largely back up after it suffered an outage that affected tens of thousands of users in the U.S., Downdetector showed on Thursday.

The outage, which began around 2:00 p.m. ET, eased to less than 1,700 incidents of people reporting issues with the website as of 06:13 p.m. ET, compared with a peak of over 22,700 user reports, Downdetector.com showed.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because the reports are user-submitted.

Users on social media reported checkout failures, price fluctuations, app crashes, and being unable to access order histories or product pages.

"We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue," a spokesperson for Amazon said earlier in the day.

The cause of the outage was unclear. Minor disruptions were also being reported on Downdetector with the company's streaming service, Prime Video, and its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services.

The outage comes less than six months after the Seattle-based company's major outage in October 2025, an incident that caused global turmoil, knocking thousands of apps, payment systems and workplaces offline for hours.

Separately, some of Amazon's data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were damaged by drone strikes in the Middle East conflict earlier in the week, disrupting its cloud services.