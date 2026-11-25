Nov 25 : Amazon said on Wednesday it will launch its Amazon Autos service in the UK in early 2027, expanding its online car-buying marketplace beyond the US.

Hyundai will be one of the first partners to offer new and used electric, hybrid and petrol models, including the IONIQ 3, IONIQ 5, KONA and i20.

Used cars from dealer group Vertu Motors will also be listed at launch. More brands and dealers will be announced in the coming months, Amazon said.

Shoppers will be able to browse cars on Amazon.co.uk, see upfront prices, reserve a car, get an indicative valuation for their existing vehicle and explore finance options, while the purchase will be completed at the dealership.

Dealers will set their own prices, Amazon said.

"Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon," said Matt Nuffort, director of Amazon Autos International.

Amazon Autos launched in the US in December 2024 and has since spread across more than 150 cities, the company said.