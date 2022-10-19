Logo
Business

Amazon launches home insurance portal in UK
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

19 Oct 2022 05:35PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 05:49PM)
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was launching a home insurance portal in the UK, where companies such as Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance will provide third-party services.

The portal, Amazon Insurance Store, will also include customer reviews and ratings on insurance companies and the rate at which the claims were accepted for policies offered, Amazon said.

Last year, Amazon partnered with Lloyd's broker Superscript to offer insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers.

Moneysupermarket.com's shares slumped on Wednesday following the news on Amazon's foray into the insurance-price comparison market.

Source: Reuters

