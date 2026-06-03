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Amazon launches Prime in South Africa for under $4 a month
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Business

Amazon launches Prime in South Africa for under $4 a month

Amazon launches Prime in South Africa for under $4 a month

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Amazon and Amazon Prime are pictured on vehicles outside the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Altrincham, near Manchester, Britain, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

03 Jun 2026 04:03PM
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June 3 : E-commerce giant Amazon.com said on Wednesday it has launched its paid Prime service in South Africa, offering faster deliveries and media content for 59 South African rand ($3.61) a month or 399 rand a year.

Here are some details:

• Amazon Prime is already available in 26 other countries, with Prime Day, one of Amazon's biggest sales events, scheduled for June 23-29 in South Africa.

• South Africa has seen a boom in online retail over the past few years, with local players such as Shoprite launching on-demand delivery services.

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• Amazon was launched in South Africa only two years ago.

• The company said South African users will be able to avail a 30-day free trial of Prime.

($1 = 16.3249 rand)

Source: Reuters
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