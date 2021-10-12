Amazon launches Prime service in Poland

WARSAW : Amazon on Tuesday launched its Amazon Prime service offering free delivery and video streaming in Poland, sending shares in rival Polish e-commerce platform Allegro lower.

Amazon's Polish site https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amazon-poland-idUSKBN2AU0W9 went live in March, significantly intensifying competition in Poland's booming e-commerce sector.

"We are very pleased with the way Polish customers accepted the Amazon.pl service launched at the beginning of this year," Mourad Taoufiki, CEO of Amazon.pl, said in a statement.

Amazon said it is pricing its Prime service at 49 zlotys (US$12.35) per year.

Shares in Allegro, whose Smart! service also costs 49 zlotys per year and offers free delivery on orders of more than 40 zlotys, were down 3.7per cent at 0805 GMT.

mBank analyst Pawel Szpigiel said Amazon's announcement was as a surprise, coming just a few months after the company's launch in Poland.

"It... seems that Amazon's appetite for the Polish market is big," he said.

Allegro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(US$1 = 3.9674 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Banacka, Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)