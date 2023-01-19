Logo
Business

Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day
Business

Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day

Amazon to lay off staff in US, Canada and Costa Rica by end of day

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo

19 Jan 2023 01:22AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 01:22AM)
Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

The layoffs are the latest in the U.S. technology sector, with companies cutting their bloated workforce and slashing costs to reverse pandemic-era excesses and prepare for a worsening global economy.

Amazon.com Chief Executive Andy Jassy said earlier this month the cuts, about 6 per cent of the company's roughly 300,000 corporate employees, would mostly impact the e-commerce and human resources divisions.

Microsoft said earlier on Wednesday it would cut about 10,000 jobs and take a $1.2-billion charge.

Source: Reuters

