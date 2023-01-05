Logo
Amazon to lay off more than 17,000 workers: Report
Amazon to lay off more than 17,000 workers: Report

05 Jan 2023 08:07AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 08:07AM)
Amazon.com is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, 7,000 more than initially expected, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The e-commerce giant in November began laying off staff in its devices division, with the source telling Reuters at the time the company was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Salesforce said on Wednesday it plans to cut jobs by 10 per cent as technology companies from Meta Platforms to Microsoft slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

Source: Reuters/lk

