Business

Amazon CEO says job cuts will exceed 18,000 workers
Amazon CEO says job cuts will exceed 18,000 workers

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo/File Photo

05 Jan 2023 08:07AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 10:00AM)
Amazon.com's layoffs will now impact more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday (Jan 4).

The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting Jan 18, will largely impact the company's e-commerce and human-resources organizations, he said.

The cuts amount to 6 per cent of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

Jassy said in the note that annual planning "has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years".

Amazon has more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff, making it America's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc. It has braced for likely slower growth as soaring inflation encouraged businesses and consumers to cut back spending and its share price has halved in the past year.

It began letting staff go in November from its devices division, with a source telling Reuters at the time it was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Amazon's layoffs now surpass the 11,000 job cuts at Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc as well as reductions at other tech-industry peers.

Source: Reuters/lk

