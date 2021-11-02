Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated US warehouse workers: Report

Logo
Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated US warehouse workers - CNBC
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

02 Nov 2021 02:34AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 03:59AM)
Amazon will not require fully vaccinated US warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, a source familiar with the matter said.

The e-commerce giant had in August ordered all US employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

The variant had also prompted other major tech companies, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, to tighten their defences against COVID-19.

Amazon's decision comes just before the crucial holiday season, for which it has been hiring thousands of hourly workers by offering them sign-up bonuses in a tight job market.

Source: Reuters

