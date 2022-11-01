Logo
Business

Amazon makes more ad-free music and podcasts available for Prime members
Business

Amazon makes more ad-free music and podcasts available for Prime members

Amazon makes more ad-free music and podcasts available for Prime members

FILE PHOTO: A banner displaying the Amazon Prime Music logo is seen in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

01 Nov 2022 10:33PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 10:41PM)
(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it will make more ad-free music and podcasts available to its Prime members.

Prime members, who have so far been able to listen to about 2 million songs without any advertisements, will now have access to over 100 million ad-free songs, along with top podcasts, Amazon wrote in a blog post.

"Prime members can discover more new music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and download them for offline listening," the company said.

The move comes as retailers work to bundle entertainment services such as streaming with their flagship apps in a bid to boost their membership offerings.

Amazon's fast-shipping and media service Prime has over 200 million members globally.

Source: Reuters

