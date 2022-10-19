Logo
Amazon, NY attorney general call off COVID-19 litigation
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks during a news conference at her office in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
19 Oct 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:00AM)
Amazon.com and New York state's attorney general on Wednesday (Oct 19) agreed to halt litigation against one another stemming from whether the online retailer adequately protected workers in the largest US city during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

In a filing, Attorney General Letitia James agreed not to seek review of a May state court decision that had found federal law preempted her claims that Amazon violated state labour statutes. She had alleged in Feb 2021 that Amazon had retaliated against two New York City workers protesting warehouse safety conditions.

As part of the agreement, Amazon withdrew its own lawsuit against New York state, which had alleged James overstepped her bounds in pandemic dealings with the retailer.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said, "We took extraordinary measures to keep our employees as safe as possible. The court’s prior dismissal of the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit, and today’s agreement to end the litigation altogether, is the right outcome given our actions in response to the pandemic."

Amazon faces other legal battles arising from its COVID-19 response. On Tuesday, a US appeals court ruled that Amazon had to face a claim in a separate court case that it had failed to protect warehouse workers and their families in New York City during the pandemic.

Labor organizing has picked up at Amazon facilities as well, including the first-ever vote in favour of unionising one of the company's warehouses in the United States, which took place in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

The fledgling group, known as the Amazon Labor Union, however lost a separate organizing vote near the state capital of Albany on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

