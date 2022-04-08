Amazon objects to union's victory in Staten Island, alleging interference

Amazon.com Inc alleged without providing evidence that the union that Staten Island workers voted to join had threatened staff to vote in favor of organizing, as part of objections the retailer is filing to last week's election.

The group, known as the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday granted Amazon extra time to substantiate its objections, among them that the ALU interfered with workers waiting in line to vote.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif. and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)