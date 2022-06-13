Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon offers to share data, boost rivals to dodge EU antitrust fines: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon offers to share data, boost rivals to dodge EU antitrust fines: Sources

Amazon offers to share data, boost rivals to dodge EU antitrust fines: Sources

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US, Nov 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

13 Jun 2022 07:37PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS: Amazon has offered to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, trying to persuade EU antitrust regulators to close their investigations without a fine by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

The world's largest online retailer is hoping its concessions will stave off a potential European Union fine that could be as much as 10 per cent of its global turnover, Reuters reported last year.

The European Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that sell on its online platform.

It also launched an investigation into Amazon's possible preferential treatment of its own retail offers and those of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.

Amazon's process for choosing which retailer appears in the "buy box" on its website and which generates the bulk of its sales also came under the spotlight.

Amazon has now proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data while its commercial arm will not be able to use seller data collected by its retail unit, the people said.

The company will also create a second buy box for rival products in the event an Amazon product appears in the first buy box, the people said.

The EU competition enforcer is expected to seek feedback from rivals and users in the coming weeks, which could lead to tweaks in the proposal and a final decision by the end of the year, the people said.

The Commission and Amazon declined to comment. The company had previously said it disagreed with the watchdog's assertions and that it represents less than 1 per cent of the global retail market.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Amazon.com

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us