Amazon opens up its logistics network to other businesses

May 4 : Amazon.com said on Monday it was rolling out "Amazon Supply Chain Services", opening up its logistics network for other businesses to use.

Businesses of all types and sizes can now move, store and deliver everything from raw materials to final products using the full breadth of Amazon's own supply-chain network, including freight, distribution and fulfillment, and parcel shipping, the company said.

The announcement hit shares of logistics companies, with UPS and FedEx slipping 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, in premarket trading.

Amazon said consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, industrial heavyweight 3M and apparel firm American Eagle Outfitters were among the first to sign up for the supply-chain services.

The move gives companies access to Amazon's transportation network that spans ocean, air, ground and rail freight, supported by a fleet of more than 80,000 trailers, 24,000 intermodal containers and more than 100 aircraft.