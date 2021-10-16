Logo
Amazon-owned Twitch says source code exposed in last week's data breach
FILE PHOTO: A twitch sign-in screen is seen at the offices of Twitch Interactive Inc, a social video platform and gaming community owned by Amazon, in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

16 Oct 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:12AM)
Amazon.com Inc-owned Twitch said on Friday that last week's data breach at the live streaming e-sports platform contained documents from its source code.

Passwords, login credentials, full credit card numbers and bank details of users were not accessed or exposed in the breach, Twitch said in a statement.

The platform, which is used by video gamers for interacting with users while live streaming content, had blamed the breach on an error in the server configuration change.

Server configuration changes are performed during server maintenance. A faulty configuration can expose the data stored in the servers to unauthorized access.

Twitch said it was "confident" the incident affected only a small number of users and that it was contacting those who had been directly impacted. The platform has more than 30 million average daily visitors.

Video Games Chronicle had reported that about 125 gigabytes of data was leaked in the breach, including details on Twitch's highest-paid video game streamers since 2019.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

