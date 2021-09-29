Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon partners with Disney to launch voice assistant at home and resorts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids

Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, on Aug 8, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids
The logo of the Times Square Disney store is seen in Times Square, New York City, on Dec 5, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Nick Pfosi)
29 Sep 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 01:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co that includes new products aimed at kids.

Among the latest lineup were a smart thermostat, Echo Show 15, a flying indoor security camera by Ring and Glow, a device that allows kids to make video calls.

Amazon will also launch an Alexa-powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

The latest Echo Show can be mounted on a wall and is powered with AZ2 Neural Edge, a processor that helps users personalize the screen.

The company also launched a smart thermostat that can be controlled using an Alexa-enabled device, or even have Alexa do the programming.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us