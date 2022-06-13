Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon picks Californian town as first to receive drone deliveries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon picks Californian town as first to receive drone deliveries

Amazon picks Californian town as first to receive drone deliveries

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

13 Jun 2022 10:25PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc said https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/transportation/amazon-prime-air-prepares-for-drone-deliveries on Monday that customers in Lockeford, California would be among the first to receive drone deliveries later this year.

This would be the first time Amazon makes drone deliveries to the public, and it follows several pilot and mission-specific programs from companies such as Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp .

The online retailer said it was working with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and city officials for permits.

The drones will have the capability to fly beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) and will be programmed to drop parcels in the backyards of customers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us