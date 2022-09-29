Logo
Amazon plans to close several US call centres: Bloomberg News
Amazon plans to close several US call centres: Bloomberg News

The logo of Amazon is seen on the company's logistics centre in Boves, near Amiens, France, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

29 Sep 2022 04:30AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 07:24AM)
Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centres in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Sep 28) citing people familiar with the matter.

The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call centre companies such as Five9 seeing a boom in business.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is also encouraging its customer service employees at some call centres in the country to work from home in a move that would save money on real estate, the report added.

The company's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, also sells Amazon Connect software that enables companies serve their customers using remote networks.

Amazon is working with employees to make sure their transition to remote working is seamless, a spokesman for the company told Reuters, but did not comment on the planned closure of call centres.

Source: Reuters

