Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon plans to more than double base pay cap for employees - memo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon plans to more than double base pay cap for employees - memo

Amazon plans to more than double base pay cap for employees - memo

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

08 Feb 2022 02:56AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 03:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc plans to more than double its base pay cap to $350,000, from its previous maximum salary of $160,000 for U.S. employees, according to a company memo.

The e-commerce giant will increase the overall compensation range for most jobs globally and the company said the increases were much more "considerable" than in the past.

"This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market," according to the memo, which added that there was a "need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent".

Last year, Amazon increased its average starting wage for operations staff in the United States to more than $18 an hour, against the backdrop of a tight U.S. labor market.

Amazon will review the compensation for newly promoted employees at the time of promotion and give in-year stock awards, if required, to get them in the new pay range, the memo said.

The news was first reported by Insider.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us