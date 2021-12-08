Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon cloud outage hits its e-commerce platform, other major websites and streaming apps
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon cloud outage hits its e-commerce platform, other major websites and streaming apps

Amazon cloud outage hits its e-commerce platform, other major websites and streaming apps

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Jan 29, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

08 Dec 2021 01:45PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 01:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services on Tuesday (Dec 7), temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps and Amazon.com Inc's e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.

"Many services have already recovered, however, we are working towards full recovery across services," Amazon said on its status dashboard.

Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, which use Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported issues according to their social media pages.

Trading app Robinhood and Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ and Netflix were also down, according to Downdetector.com.

"Netflix which runs nearly all of its infrastructure on AWS appears to have lost 26 per cent of its traffic," Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at analytics firm Kentik, said.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Downdetector.com showed more than 24,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon, including Prime Video and other services. The outage tracking website collates status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Users began reporting issues around 10.40am ET on Tuesday and the outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

In June, websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based content delivery network provider Fastly Inc, a smaller rival of AWS. 

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Amazon e-commerce

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us