Amazon Prime Day sales rise as deep discounts tempt inflation-hit shoppers

Amazon.com's Prime Day shopping event saw US online sales rise nearly 6 per cent to US$6.4 billion from a year ago on its first day, as heavy discounts lured bargain-hunting customers who splurged on appliances and toys, Adobe Analytics data on Wednesday showed.

US shoppers have been waiting for the best possible deals and discounts as rising interest rates and food prices have led them to delay purchases of big-ticket items in recent months.

Online sales for appliances jumped 37 per cent compared to average daily sales in June, while sales of toys rose 27 per cent.

Data firm Numerator said the average Prime Day spend per order rose to US$56.64 from US$53.14 a year ago.

To add more customers, Amazon has partnered with travel booking site Priceline to offer discounts as US consumers prioritise experiences over non-essential spending.

In the weeks leading to Prime Day, members of the loyalty program were given access to "invite-only deals" where shoppers could request invites to specific products that they were looking to purchase on deals.

Rival retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, are also offering large discounts during the Prime Day week.

"Given the momentum we are seeing from day one, we expect day two to be pretty much at this level and that should allow us to see between US$12 billion and US$13 billion for the two-day event," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights.

Shoppers can find the biggest discount of 16 per cent on electronics on Wednesday. Apparel is discounted at 13 per cent, while toys would be 15 per cent cheaper on Amazon.

Adobe's Pandey said the event is a chance to stock up on back to-school items, especially apparel and electronics, whose sales were up 26 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, compared to average daily sales in June.

Data from Deloitte showed 69 per cent of shoppers planned to rely on Prime Day sale for back-to-school purchases. But that spending is expected to decline for the first time in nine years as sticky inflation hurts non-essential purchases, it said.

Adobe's data relies on direct consumer transactions based on more than 1 trillion visits to US retail websites.

Meanwhile, nearly 900 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, in Britain are striking over a pay dispute for three days from Jul 11-13, coinciding with the Prime Day sales event.

Amazon said the site does not directly serve customer orders and there will be no disruption to customers.