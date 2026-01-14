Amazon pushes suppliers for cuts ahead of Supreme Court tariff ruling, FT reports

Jan 13 : Amazon is seeking to cut what it pays suppliers for goods it sells on its e-commerce platform, as the tech giant moves to reverse concessions intended to limit the shock of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company has sought discounts from suppliers ranging from low single digits to as high as 30 per cent, the report said, citing several vendor consultants.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court had said it would issue its next rulings on January 14 as several major cases remain pending, including the legality of Trump's sweeping global tariffs.