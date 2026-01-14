Logo
Logo

Business

Amazon pushes suppliers for cuts ahead of Supreme Court tariff ruling, FT reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Amazon pushes suppliers for cuts ahead of Supreme Court tariff ruling, FT reports

Amazon pushes suppliers for cuts ahead of Supreme Court tariff ruling, FT reports

The logo of Amazon outside its fulfilment centre in Baldonnell Business Park, as Amazon.com, Inc., said on Tuesday it plans to cut its global corporate workforce by as many as 14,000 roles and sieze the opportunity provided by artificial intelligence (AI), in Dublin, Ireland, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Damien Eagers

14 Jan 2026 04:54AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2026 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 13 : Amazon is seeking to cut what it pays suppliers for goods it sells on its e-commerce platform, as the tech giant moves to reverse concessions intended to limit the shock of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company has sought discounts from suppliers ranging from low single digits to as high as 30 per cent, the report said, citing several vendor consultants.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The world's largest e-commerce platform had accelerated talks with some suppliers by several weeks and in individual cases had sought to impose a January 1 deadline, the report added.

Last year, Amazon agreed to raise the price it paid to some suppliers for tariffed goods in return for them guaranteeing minimum margins. The company sells goods directly and hosts third-party retailers, who account for more than 60 per cent of sales on its platform, FT said.

The U.S. Supreme Court said last week it would issue its next rulings on January 14 as several major cases remain pending, including the legality of Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

The administration faces the possibility of having to refund nearly $150 billion paid in tariffs to importers if the court declares that the sweeping duties Trump has imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act are illegal.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement