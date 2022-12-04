Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter

Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

04 Dec 2022 10:26AM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.