Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon says AWS plans to invest at least $11 billion in Georgia for AI infrastructure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon says AWS plans to invest at least $11 billion in Georgia for AI infrastructure

Amazon says AWS plans to invest at least $11 billion in Georgia for AI infrastructure

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Paris, France, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

08 Jan 2025 05:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com said on Tuesday Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest about $11 billion to expand its infrastructure in Georgia to support cloud computing and AI technologies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement