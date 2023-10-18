Logo
Business

Amazon says it has 10,000 Rivian electric vans in its delivery fleet
Amazon says it has 10,000 Rivian electric vans in its delivery fleet

FILE PHOTO: New Amazon EV vans powered by Rivian are parked at charging stations at the Amazon Logistics Facility in Chicago, U.S. July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 08:17AM
Amazon.com has 10,000 Rivian electric delivery vehicles making routes across the U.S. and Europe, the company said during a business presentation on Tuesday.

Amazon has partnered with EV maker Rivian to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. Amazon said in July it had more than 5,000.

Amazon's latest update comes after Rivian, which also makes R1T pick-up trucks and R1S sport utility vehicles, in August raised its production forecast for the 2023 full year, to 52,000 vehicles. 

Amazon, which holds a stake in Rivian, has completed 150 million deliveries with Rivian vans. The Seattle-based company is also working with Volvo to add heavy-duty electric trucks to its middle-mile delivery fleet. Volvo in 2022 said it would provide 20 EV trucks to Amazon.

Source: Reuters

