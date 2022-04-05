Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network

Amazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

05 Apr 2022 07:35PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 08:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com has secured 83 rocket launches over five years to put together a satellite constellation, called Project Kuiper, to beam broadband internet, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday (Apr 5), as it looks to take on Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink.

The deals were inked with Europe's Arianespace, Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing Co, Amazon said.

Project Kuiper aims to use over 3,000 satellites in low earth orbit to beam high-speed, low-latency internet to customers, including households, businesses and government agencies.

Securing launch capacity from multiple providers reduces risks associated with launch vehicle stand-downs and saves costs that can be passed on to customers, said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper.

The contract includes 18 launches with Arianespace's Ariane 6 rockets, 12 launches with Blue Origin's New Glenn and 38 launches with ULA's Vulcan Centaur rockets.

That together will provide capacity for the company to deploy the majority of its satellite constellation, the company said.

Amazon.com also said it was designing and developing its low-earth orbit satellites and customer terminals in-house.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us