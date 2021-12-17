Logo
Investors file shareholder proposal for Amazon tax disclosures-PIRC
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Amazon and Amazon Prime are pictured on vehicles outside the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Altrincham, near Manchester, Britain, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

17 Dec 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 05:30PM)
LONDON : Greater Manchester Pension Fund and the Oblate International Pastoral (OIP) Investment Trust have filed a shareholder proposal at Amazon, calling on it to disclose global tax practices and risks to investors, shareholder adviser PIRC said on Friday.

The proposal calls on Amazon to implement the new GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Tax Standard, including public country-by-country reporting of financial, tax and worker information. It is the first resolution of its kind filed in the United States, PIRC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Huw Jones)

Source: Reuters

