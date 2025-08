LONDON :Amazon shares fell 7 per cent on Friday in Europe after the company delivered an upbeat outlook for third-quarter sales, but missed expectations for its cloud computing unit, after its competitors easily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Shares in Frankfurt dropped by more than 7 per cent in opening trade. Amazon stock plunged by more than 7 per cent after-hours on Thursday, having ended the regular trading session up 1.7 per cent at $234.11.