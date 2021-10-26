Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, October 6, 2021 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

26 Oct 2021 04:24AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 04:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Britain's three spy agencies have given a contract to Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud service unit, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed this year but the details are closely guarded and were not intended to be made public, the report added, citing people familiar with the discussions.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us