Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

A visa credit card is held in front of an Amazon logo in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

17 Nov 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 05:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc will stop accepting payments made using Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom starting next year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards as well as Visa credit cards issued outside of the UK, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/3FnOXbZ, citing information that the company shared with its customers.

Some customers received a notification from Amazon this week after making purchases, which said that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK" due to the high fees charged by Visa to process the transactions, as per the report.

Amazon and Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us