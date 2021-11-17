Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees

Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees

A visa credit card is held in front of an Amazon logo in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

17 Nov 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 06:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday (Nov 17) it would stop accepting Visa Inc credit cards issued in the United Kingdom from next year due to the high fees charged by the payment processor for transactions.

"As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

Merchants have long disputed with payment processors over transaction fees. A Kroger unit in 2019 stopped accepting Visa's credit cards, citing excessive fees.

Visa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Amazon's plan to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us