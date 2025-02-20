Amazon to stop support for communications service Chime next year

Amazon said it would stop support for its unified communications service, Chime, next year and will not accept new customers beginning Wednesday.

Amazon employees have long used Chime, which lets users meet, chat and place business calls inside and outside the organization, as a preferred service for video calls.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to end support for the Amazon Chime service, including business calling features, effective February 20, 2026," Amazon's cloud unit AWS said in a blog post.

Earlier this week, the company also shut down Inspire, its TikTok-like, short-form video and photo feed that was previously available in its mobile app, according to several media reports.

Amazon is set to release its long-awaited — and delayed — Alexa generative artificial intelligence voice service and has scheduled a press event later this month to preview it, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in February.

AWS reported a 19 per cent rise in revenue to $28.79 billion for the first quarter, falling short of an estimate of $28.87 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. Amazon joins smaller cloud providers Microsoft and Google in reporting weak cloud numbers.