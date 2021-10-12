Logo
Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy
Business

The logo of Amazon in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, on Feb 20, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

12 Oct 2021 01:59AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 02:19AM)
Amazon.com will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday.

Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to office from Jan 3 for at least three days a week.

In his message that was posted on Amazon's blog, Jassy said the company's corporate employees will be permitted to work up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment.

Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

The company, which started on-site vaccinations for its frontline employees in the United States in March, has taken to a flexible approach to reopening like tech peer Microsoft, which said it would take a site-by-site approach to US office reopenings.

Source: Reuters

