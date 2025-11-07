Amazon takes low-cost ecommerce service global

Amazon.com on Friday expanded the reach of its low-cost ecommerce service to 14 additional markets and will call it Amazon Bazaar, as part of a push to compete with Chinese rivals including Shein and PDD Holding's Temu.

The expansion of the service comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping import tariffs are denting consumer sentiment, especially of lower-income groups, who are on a constant hunt for cheaper deals.

The new app, similar to Amazon Haul, will deliver a majority of products priced under $10 and some as low as $2, ranging from home goods to fashion, according to the e-commerce giant.

Some of the newer markets for the low-cost ecommerce service include Hong Kong, the Philippines and Taiwan, it said.