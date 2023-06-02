Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon in talks to offer low-cost mobile services - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon in talks to offer low-cost mobile services - Bloomberg News

Amazon in talks to offer low-cost mobile services - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo

02 Jun 2023 09:06PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2023 10:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Amazon.com Inc is in talks with several telecom providers to offer low-cost or possibly free mobile phone service to U.S. Prime subscribers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The e-commerce major is engaged with Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US Inc and Dish Network Corp, and looking to offer wireless plans for $10 a month or lower to Prime members, according to the report. Amazon also held talks with AT&T Inc earlier.

Shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile dropped about 4 per cent to 7 per cent, while Amazon was up 2 per cent. Dish Network was up 17 per cent. Talks between Amazon and Dish were reported last week.

The telecom firms mentioned above did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.

"We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don't have plans to add wireless at this time," an Amazon spokesperson said in response to a Reuters query.

The reported talks come as Amazon faces a slowdown in new sign-ups for the Prime service, its key loyalty program that offers subscribers faster shipping and video streaming.

For telecom companies, a resell partnership with Amazon could serve as a means to attract new users and boost revenue. The details of the potential deals between Amazon and the telecom firms were not immediately known.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.