Business

Amazon touts new data, security services to win cloud business
3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Nov 2022 02:03AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 02:07AM)
LAS VEGAS: Amazon.com on Tuesday announced data and security services for businesses in an effort to win more sales and stay the largest cloud-computing provider, ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google.

At an annual conference in Las Vegas, its cloud division announced Amazon DataZone to help businesses control access to internal data, with Fox Corp as one of the launch customers, according to a press release. Other new services included Amazon Security Lake helping enterprises aggregate information from cybersecurity vendors and other sources.

Source: Reuters

