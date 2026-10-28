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Amazon unveils new lineup of Alexa devices including redesigned Echo Show
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Amazon unveils new lineup of Alexa devices including redesigned Echo Show

Amazon unveils new lineup of Alexa devices including redesigned Echo Show

The logo of Amazon is pictured at a company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, westren France, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

28 Oct 2026 08:45PM
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Oct 28 : Amazon.com on Wednesday unveiled five new Alexa-powered devices including a redesigned Echo Show 16 smart display and a photo frame with built-in Alexa, as it pushes its latest version of the voice assistant into customers' homes.

Here are more details:

• The Echo Show 16, which has a 16-inch screen, built-in Fire TV and Amazon's first Echo Show camera with night vision, is available for pre-order from $499.99

• A new Echo Studio speaker with a built-in camera, which lets Alexa recognize objects held up to it and lets users check on a room remotely, costs $249.99

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• The new Echo Dot, priced at $99.99, includes a built-in smart home hub and Wi-Fi extender for the first time

• Echo Time, a $199.99 bedside clock, uses sleep-sensing technology to wake users during lighter sleep, without a wearable device

• The Alexa Photo Frame, starting at $199.99, syncs pictures automatically from Amazon Photos

• Earlier this month, Apple launched HomeView, a $299 smart home device with a 7-inch screen and face recognition, and HomePod mini 2, a $149 smart speaker

• Amazon is rolling out the devices as it faces growing competition from rivals including Apple, as well as AI companies such as OpenAI that have hardware ambitions.

Source: Reuters
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