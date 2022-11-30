Logo
Business

Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
Business

Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

3D printed clouds and figurines are seen in front of the AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Nov 2022 02:03AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 04:09AM)
LAS VEGAS: Amazon.com on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online orders to shoppers' doorsteps, Amazon's cloud division unveiled a service called AWS Supply Chain to alert businesses when inventories are low and help them address supply issues that were chronic during the pandemic.

At its annual Las Vegas conference, the cloud unit also showed off AWS Clean Rooms, which allows businesses to tailor ads to customers while maintaining their privacy, among other applications. Amazon in recent years has developed its own major advertising business.

The services are part of Amazon's long-time strategy to develop functions for its e-commerce arm and then offer them to other companies. At the same time, Amazon's cloud has lost out on sales to brick-and-mortar retailers which are reluctant to hire a company that is also their e-commerce competitor.

Other new services it announced include Amazon Omics for genomic analysis and Amazon Security Lake, which helps businesses assemble data from cybersecurity vendors and other sources.

Source: Reuters

