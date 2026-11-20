Nov 19 : Amazon said on Thursday that a New York City Council bill under consideration, requiring last-mile delivery operators to be licensed by the city and directly employ workers rather than contract the work, "could add up to $5" to each order.

The ecommerce major added that it might be forced to consider moving operations outside the city if the bill passes.

• Amazon told New York City customers that the council was weighing Intro 518, a bill sponsored by member Tiffany Caban, which could affect how it delivers packages and groceries and push prices up

• The company said it works with a network of small delivery businesses that it would no longer be able to work with if the legislation passes

• It also said moving operations outside the city would likely mean slower and more expensive deliveries for millions of customers

• "We are crafting legislation that regulates Amazon and protects workers, without impacting prices or jobs," Council Speaker Julie Menin told Reuters in a emailed statement, calling Amazon's campaign "deceptive"