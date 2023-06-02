Logo
Business

Amazon Web Services India head resigns - spokesperson
02 Jun 2023 04:01PM
BENGALURU : The head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services, in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Source: Reuters

