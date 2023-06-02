Amazon Web Services India head resigns - spokesperson

BENGALURU : The head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services, in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BENGALURU : The head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Amazon Web Services, in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us