Business

Amazon Web Services to open development centre in Kenya
Business

Amazon Web Services to open development centre in Kenya

Amazon Web Services to open development centre in Kenya

FILE PHOTO: A logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is displayed at the Collision conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2022. Picture taken June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 12:03AM
NAIROBI : Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud-computing division, said on Wednesday it would open a development centre in Kenya's capital Nairobi, creating jobs in software development, cloud support, and software engineering.

Sometimes dubbed the "Silicon Savannah", Kenya is one of Africa's biggest technology hubs, hosting offices of some of the world's tech giants alongside thriving startups.

"This centre will enable the local market to tap into an incredible pool of technical talent," said Uwem Ukpong, vice president of global services at AWS.

As the world's largest cloud computing provider, AWS is used by companies such as Netflix, General Electric and Sony, enabling storage, networking and remote security.

"The Kenyan technology sector continues to be a source of growth and job creation at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world," said Kenya's President William Ruto.

Source: Reuters

