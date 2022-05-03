Amazon workers vote against unionizing second New York warehouse

Amazon.com Inc workers have voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City, a ballot count on Monday showed, representing a defeat for labor organizers who just weeks ago secured their first U.S. win at the retailing giant.

About 62 per cent of workers who voted at the company's sortation center in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, rejected joining the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a tally by U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) officials.

