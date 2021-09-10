Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

10 Sep 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 04:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Amazon.com said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to US$36.99, a US$3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us