Amazon.com mulls new multi-billion dollar investment in Anthropic, the Information reports

:Amazon is in talks for its second multi-billion dollar investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, the Information reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The cloud services giant announced an investment of $4 billion in the OpenAI rival in September last year, saying its customers would gain early access to Anthropic's technology.

Amazon has asked Anthropic, which uses Amazon's cloud services to train its AI model, to use a large number of servers powered by chips developed by the cloud computing major, the report said.

It added that the AI startup prefers to use Amazon servers powered by Nvidia-designed AI chips.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Anthropic declined comment.

Anthropic, which was co-founded by former OpenAI executives and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, last year said it had secured a $500 million investment from Google-parent Alphabet, which promised to invest another $1.5 billion over time.