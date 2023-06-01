Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon.com to pay $25 million to settle Alexa privacy lawsuit with FTC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon.com to pay $25 million to settle Alexa privacy lawsuit with FTC

Amazon.com to pay $25 million to settle Alexa privacy lawsuit with FTC

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

01 Jun 2023 02:38AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2023 02:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Amazon.com agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it violated children's privacy rights with its Alexa voice assistant, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.