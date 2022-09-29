Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the company's logistics centre in Boves, France, October 6, 2021 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

29 Sep 2022 12:25AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 01:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Amazon.com on Wednesday (Sep 28) announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

Amazon said the US$139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it. The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.

Amazon has said privacy is foundational to its work and that the sleep tracker will encrypt health data.

Its new e-reader, the Kindle Scribe, is priced at US$339.99, the e-commerce company said at its annual devices and services event.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.