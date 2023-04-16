Logo
Business

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Business

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's DOT Alexa device is shown in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

16 Apr 2023 10:19PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 11:32PM)
Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States on Sunday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 9,000 users reported issues with Alexa. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions on reasons for the outage and estimated timeline for resolution.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Source: Reuters

