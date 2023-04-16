Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States on Sunday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 9,000 users reported issues with Alexa. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions on reasons for the outage and estimated timeline for resolution.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.