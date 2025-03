Amazon.com has formed a new group focused on agentic artificial intelligence, according to an internal email viewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

The new group will be led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, the email, from AWS CEO Matt Garman, said. "Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS," Garman wrote.

Agentic AI is meant to automate tasks for users so that they do not have to prompt the systems to take actions for them.