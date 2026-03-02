Amazon's AWS reports power, connectivity issues in Bahrain, UAE amid Iran strikes

March 2 : Amazon cloud unit's data centers in Bahrain and the UAE were facing power and connectivity issues on Monday, the company said, as Iranian retaliatory strikes hit airports, ports, and residential areas across the wider Gulf.

Two of Amazon cloud unit's zones, which are clusters of data centres, in the UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page.

AWS said on Sunday said that one zone in the UAE was affected after "objects" struck the data center and created sparks and fire, following which power was shut off.

"We can confirm that a localized power issue has affected another availability zone" in the UAE region, AWS said.

The cloud firm had reported some recovery in the region earlier on Monday, but is now asking customers to rely on its services in other regions, adding that recovery was expected to be "multiple hours away."

The company did not confirm or deny, when asked earlier, whether the UAE incident was connected to the Iranian strikes.

AWS said that it also faced localized power issues at one of its zones in Bahrain.